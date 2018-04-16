Innovation Pharmaceuticals Data from Phase 2 Brilacidin Oral Mucositis (OM) Trial in Head and Neck Cancer Show Notable Reductions in Median Duration of Severe OM

Innovation Pharmaceuticals (OTCQB:IPIX) a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, is pleased to report additional information from the Company’s successfully completed Phase 2 clinical trial of Brilacidin-OM (see NCT02324335) for the indication of decreasing the incidence of Severe Oral Mucositis (SOM) (WHO Grade ≥3) in Head and Neck Cancer (HNC) patients receiving chemoradiation.

As quoted in the press release:

These additional data align with previously released Brilacidin-OM results showing a risk reduction in the incidence of SOM, including up to an 80.3% risk reduction in the incidence of SOM among patients receiving more aggressive chemotherapy. Other previously released results indicate Brilacidin-OM also delayed onset of SOM. The Company is developing Brilacidin-OM under FDA Fast Track designation as a convenient, and clearly differentiated, therapy aimed to decrease incidence of SOM.

