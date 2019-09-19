Foamix Enrolls First Patient in Phase 2 Acne Clinical Trial

There will be approximately 400 patients enrolled in the trial aged 12 years and older with moderate-to-severe acne.









Foamix Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ;FOMX) has announced the first patient has been enrolled in its Phase 2 clinical trial of its topical combination foam, FCD105, for treating acne.

As quoted in the press release:

“FCD105 combines minocycline and adapalene, which are two leading agents for treating inflammatory and non-inflammatory comedonal acne lesions, respectively, in a convenient, foam-based product. We currently expect topline data from this study in mid-2020,” said David Domzalski, CEO of Foamix. “The initiation of this Phase 2 clinical trial for FCD105 is an important milestone for Foamix, as this would be our first follow-on product behind our lead product candidates, FMX101 for moderate to severe acne vulgaris, and FMX103, for the treatment of moderate-to-severe papulopustular rosacea.” Study Design The Phase 2 clinical trial is expected to enroll approximately 400 patients, aged 12 years and older, with moderate-to-severe acne vulgaris. This prospective, randomized, double-blind, vehicle-controlled trial will be conducted at multiple sites throughout the United States. Patients will be randomized to one of four treatment arms: FCD105 foam, 0.3% adapalene foam, 3% minocycline foam or vehicle foam and will self-apply their assigned treatment once daily for 12 weeks. The study design follows current regulatory standards in evaluating the safety and efficacy of combination products of this type.

