EyeGate Completes Enrollment and Receives Milestone Payment for Confirmatory Phase 3 Clinical Study of EGP-437

• April 6, 2018
EyeGate Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EYEG) announced completion of patient enrollment for the pivotal Phase 3 clinical study of its EGP-437 combination product for the treatment of non-infectious anterior uveitis. Non-infectious anterior uveitis is characterized by the inflammation of the anterior chamber of the eye. Symptoms may include redness, soreness and inflammation of the eye, blurring of vision, sensitivity to light and a small pupil. If untreated anterior uveitis can cause permanent damage and vision loss.

As quoted in the press release:

“Completion of patient enrollment in this confirmatory Phase 3 clinical trial evaluating our unique EGP-437 combination product represents a major milestone for the company,” commented Stephen From, President and Chief Executive Officer of EyeGate. “Congratulations to our committed team of trial investigators and coordinators on this critical milestone. We expect top line data in the third quarter and, assuming positive data from this trial, we plan to submit a New Drug Application to the FDA in the first half of 2019.”

Click here to read the full press release.

