Eton Pharmaceuticals Announces Availability of Biorphen Injection

Eton Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ETON) has announced that the Biorphen to treat hypotension from vasodilation in the setting of anesthesia is now commercially available.

Biorphen is available in a 5mL ampule containing 500mcg of phenylephrine. The product is now available for ordering through wholesalers McKesson, AmerisourceBergen, and Cardinal Health. “Since Biorphen’s approval, we have seen strong interest from both physicians and hospital pharmacy directors and we are excited to begin supplying the product. The availability of Biorphen reduces the need for hospitals to rely on compounders to provide unapproved compounded phenylephrine,” said Sean Brynjelsen, President and Chief Executive Officer of Eton. “In addition, Biorphen’s three-year shelf life allows hospitals to more easily stock the product in operating rooms, emergency rooms, and crash carts. We are well prepared for the commercial success of Biorphen with a strong and experienced sales team that is fully trained and deployed promoting Biorphen to hospitals throughout the US.“ “The teams at Eton and Sintetica have worked closely together to ensure that Biorphen is ready for launch and to assuredly supply the United States healthcare system from day one with the first and only FDA-approved ready-to-use injectable formulation of phenylephrine,” said Pasquale Mitidieri, Corporate Director of Sintetica’s Global Division.

