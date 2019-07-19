Dova Pharmaceuticals Announces DOPTELET Now Commercially Available in US

Dova Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DOVA) has announced DOPTELET is now commercially available to treat thrombocytopenia in adults with chronic immune thrombocytopenia. As quoted in the press release: In June 2019, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approved a supplemental New Drug Application (sNDA) to expand the use of DOPTELET to include this indication. “As a growing … Continued









In June 2019, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approved a supplemental New Drug Application (sNDA) to expand the use of DOPTELET to include this indication. “As a growing leader in the treatment of thrombocytopenia, we are proud to make DOPTELET commercially available to healthcare providers and their adult patients with ITP,” said Jason Hoitt, chief commercial officer of Dova. “DOPTELET can easily integrate into a patient’s lifestyle, and it is the only oral thrombopoietin receptor agonist (TPO-RA) approved for treatment of thrombocytopenia in ITP patients without food type restrictions. With this differentiated profile, we believe DOPTELET is well-positioned to fill an unmet need in the ITP market.” DOPTELET is also FDA-approved for the treatment of thrombocytopenia in adult patients with chronic liver disease (CLD) who are scheduled to undergo a procedure. The European Commission has also granted marketing authorization for DOPTELET for the treatment of severe thrombocytopenia in adult patients with CLD who are scheduled to undergo an invasive procedure.

Click here to read the full press release.