Datametrex Adds Pharmacologist Alex MacGregor to the Medical Advisory Board

Datametrex AI Limited is pleased to announce that President and Dean of the Toronto Institute of Pharmaceutical Technology and Clinical Pharmacologist, Dr. Alexander MacGregor, Ph.D., a, has consented to join the Company’s Medical Advisory Board.









Datametrex AI Limited (the “Company” or “Datametrex”) (TSXV:DM, FSE:D4G, OTC:DTMXF) is pleased to announce that President and Dean of the Toronto Institute of Pharmaceutical Technology (“TIPT”) and Clinical Pharmacologist, Dr. Alexander MacGregor, Ph.D., a, has consented to join the Company’s Medical Advisory Board.

The Company is also in discussion with Transpharm Canada Inc. (“TCI”), the parent company of Toronto Institute of Pharmaceutical Technology to provide lab testing services using there fully compliant Health Canada licensed Good Manufacturing Practice (“GMP”) manufacturing and testing facility located in Toronto, ON, Canada. Having a mass testing partner will be a key growth driver for the Company and will be working to solidify an agreement on this prospective joint project.

Datametrex is extremely pleased to have an medical patent holder and pharmacologist with the experience and abilities of Dr. MacGregor join its Medical Advisory Board,” said Marshall Gunter, CEO of Datametrex. “Alexander will be an excellent source of advice as the Company advances a key part of covid-19 with lab capacity and his and his teams pharmacology expertise. We welcome Dr. MacGregor and look forward to his valued contribution as the newest member of our team.”

Dr. Alexander MacGregor stated, “I am very pleased to join the Company’s medical advisory board. With this unprecedented pandemic terribly affecting people worldwide and has temporarily changed the way the world operates, I am pleased to be assisting Datametrex with my teams expertise in lab testing on the front lines and assisting developing a plan to meet the enormous demand coming in COVID-19 testing and working on lowering the curve during this outbreak.”

About Dr. Alexander MacGregor

A leader in the fields of pharmaceutical technology, research, and training, Dr. MacGregor has served as the President and Dean of Faculty of the Toronto Institute of Pharmaceutical Technology (TIPT®) since 1992.

The holder of several scientific patents, Dr. MacGregor currently oversees clinical testing trials of several drugs in the areas of cholesterol lowering, diabetes, anti-infective, post-operative pain, epilepsy, and congestive heart failure.

Dr. MacGregor obtained his Ph.D. in clinical pharmacology from the University of London Postgraduate Medical School after earning B.Sc. (Honors) in Medical Biochemistry from the Cardif University in Wales. In 1997, Dr. MacGregor completed a Master-Class Certification Program in Pharmaceutical Technology from the European Continuing Education College at the University of Liverpool.

In 1990, Dr. MacGregor moved to Canada to assume the role of managing director of Transpharm International UK Ltd., a scientific enterprise specializing in clinical testing and pharmaceutical drug licensing. Throughout the decade, Dr. MacGregor functioned as a consultant to major pharmaceutical industries in Europe, Asia, and North America.

Dr. MacGregor currently divides his time between TIPT, one of North America’s leading postgraduate pharmaceutical and research organizations, and ORx Pharmaceutical Corporation, where he serves as chairman and Chief Scientific Officer. In the latter capacity, Dr. MacGregor designs and develops clinical delivery methods of therapeutic compounds.

At TIPT, Dr. MacGregor runs a highly regarded training program in pharmaceutical sciences and technology. More than 7,500 successful TIPT graduates operate in all areas of the pharmaceutical industry including quality control analysis, regulatory affairs administration, clinical quality control, and clinical data review.

An active humanitarian within the African-Canadian community, Dr. MacGregor supports such organizations as the Canadian Association of Black Lawyers (CABL) and the Association of Black Law Enforcers (ABLE). Dr. MacGregor also donates generously to charities such as the United Way and the Nelson Mandela Children’s fund.

About Datametrex

Datametrex AI Limited is a technology focused company with exposure to Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning through its wholly owned subsidiary, Nexalogy (www.nexalogy.com).

Additional information on Datametrex is available at www.datametrex.com

For further information, please contact:

Marshall Gunter – CEO

Phone: (514) 295-2300

Email: mgunter@datametrex.com

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor it’s Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains “forward-looking information” within the meaning of applicable securities laws. All statements contained herein that are not clearly historical in nature may constitute forward-looking information. In some cases, forward-looking information can be identified by words or phrases such as “may”, “will”, “expect”, “likely”, “should”, “would”, “plan”, “anticipate”, “intend”, “potential”, “proposed”, “estimate”, “believe” or the negative of these terms, or other similar words, expressions and grammatical variations thereof, or statements that certain events or conditions “may” or “will” happen, or by discussions of strategy.

Readers are cautioned to consider these and other factors, uncertainties and potential events carefully and not to put undue reliance on forward-looking information. The forward-looking information contained herein is made as of the date of this press release and is based on the beliefs, estimates, expectations and opinions of management on the date such forward-looking information is made. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, estimates or opinions, future events or results or otherwise or to explain any material difference between subsequent actual events and such forward-looking information, except as required by applicable law.

Click here to connect with Datametrex AI Limited (TSXV:DM, FSE:D4G) for an Investor Presentation

Source