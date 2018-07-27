Cytokinetics Reports Second Quarter 2018 Financial Results

Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK) has announced its financial results for Q2 2018. As quoted in the press release: Net loss for the second quarter was $27.5 million, or $0.51 per share, compared to a net loss for the second quarter of 2017 of $29.1 million, or $0.60 per share. Cash, cash equivalents and investments totaled $232.0 million … Continued

Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK) has announced its financial results for Q2 2018.

As quoted in the press release:

Net loss for the second quarter was $27.5 million, or $0.51 per share, compared to a net loss for the second quarter of 2017 of $29.1 million, or $0.60 per share. Cash, cash equivalents and investments totaled $232.0 million at June 30, 2018.

“We made substantial progress in the second quarter of 2018 advancing programs in both our cardiac and skeletal muscle verticals,” said Robert I. Blum, Cytokinetics’ President and Chief Executive Officer. “Following the recent presentation of positive data from our Phase 2 study of reldesemtiv in patients with SMA, we are now working with our partner, Astellas, as well as advocacy partners and clinical advisors, to consider a potential path forward in this indication, and potentially others, as we expect additional results this year. In the past quarter, we also received feedback from FDA regarding the planned second Phase 3 clinical trial of omecamtiv mecarbil in patients with heart failure, under our collaboration with Amgen; we are working toward the objective of initiating this trial before the end of the year. Finally, we continued the preclinical development of several new compounds, independently and within our collaborations, and we expect to move one or more potential drug candidates into Phase 1 clinical studies later this year.”

Recent Highlights and Upcoming Milestones

Cardiac Muscle Program

omecamtiv mecarbil (cardiac myosin activator)