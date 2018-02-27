Pharmaceutical Investing

BioCryst Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2017 Financial Results

• February 27, 2018
BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX) announced today financial results for the fourth quarter and year ended December 31, 2017.

As quoted in the press release:

“Our team made significant progress in 2017 and we are off to a strong start in 2018,” said Jon P. Stonehouse, President & Chief Executive Officer. “We are keenly focused on continuing that momentum by advancing our pipeline, adding additional programs and driving our BCX7353 oral prophylactic program toward approval and launch. We are on track to report top-line results from the APeX-2 pivotal trial of BCX7353 and to initiate a Phase 1 clinical trial for our recently unveiled ALK2 inhibitor program for treating FOP in the first half of 2019.”

Click here to read the full press release.

