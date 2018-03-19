Apellis Pharmaceuticals Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2017 Financial Results

Apellis Pharmaceuticals (Nasdaq:APLS), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing a platform of novel therapeutic compounds for the treatment of autoimmune diseases, today announced its fourth quarter and full year 2017 financial results and business highlights.

As quoted in the press release:

“In 2017 we made significant progress across our clinical programs and successfully completed our initial public offering. This momentum has continued into 2018, with the recently announced 18-month data from the Phase 2 FILLY trial in patients with GA reinforcing the statistically significant effect seen at 12 months and supporting our plans to move to Phase 3 in the second half of this year,” said Cedric Francois, MD, PhD, founder and chief executive officer of Apellis. “We plan to advance APL-2 in multiple indications throughout the upcoming year, including initiating Phase 3 trials in GA and PNH, Phase 2 proof-of-concept data readouts in AIHA and CDN, and data readouts in our Phase 1b eculizumab add-on and monotherapy expansion studies in PNH. We believe that APL-2 and our core focus of targeting the complement pathway centrally at the level of C3 has the potential to help patients with unmet needs in these indications, and in a broad variety of other complement-mediated conditions.”

