Anthera Announces Positive Outcome of Second Interim Futility Analysis in the Phase 3 RESULT Clinical Study of Sollpura

Anthera Pharmaceuticals (Nasdaq:ANTH) today announced a positive outcome of the second, pre-specified interim futility analysis for the RESULT Phase 3 clinical study of Sollpura for the treatment of Exocrine Pancreatic Insufficiency.

As quoted in the press release:

“The positive interim futility analysis of the RESULT study represents one of the last clinical milestones ahead of topline data this quarter,” shared Craig Thompson, President & CEO of Anthera. “We look forward to sharing the study outcome shortly and potentially providing patients with a new treatment option for their exocrine pancreatic insufficiency therapy.”

