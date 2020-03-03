Pharmaceutical

Antares Pharma Reports Q4 and Full Year 2019 Financial Results

- March 3rd, 2020

Antares Pharma reported operating and financial results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2019.

As quoted in the press release:

The Company reported total revenue of $37.8 million for the fourth quarter of 2019 and $123.9 million for the year ended December 31, 2019. Net income per share was $0.03 for the fourth quarter of 2019 and a net loss per share of $0.01 for the year ended December 31, 2019.

“Our evolution as a pharmaceutical technology company continued in 2019, as we delivered record revenue and the Company’s first full year of operating income. Our revenue of almost $124 million and first time annual operating income was driven by the successful launch of our proprietary product XYOSTED and Teva’s generic epipen,” said Robert F. Apple, President and Chief Executive Officer of the Company.

