Pharmaceutical Investing

Antares Pharma Provides XYOSTED Regulatory Update

« 5 Top Pharma Stocks on th…
• March 27, 2018
Add Comment

Antares Pharma (NASDAQ:ATRS) today announced that the official minutes from the Type A meeting with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA or the Agency) held on February 21, 2018 have been received.  The Company had previously attended the in-person Type A meeting with the FDA to discuss the Complete Response Letter (CRL) received in connection with the XYOSTED™ New Drug Application (NDA).

As quoted in the press release:

The Company anticipates that the resubmission will include re-analyses of existing data, and address labeling and potential post-approval risk mitigation strategies. The Company anticipates submitting the complete response in the second quarter of this year. Under FDA’s policies, thirty days after FDA’s receipt of the resubmission, the Agency will determine whether the filing constitutes a complete response that addresses all deficiencies in the CRL and, if so, assign a target action date which the Company expects will be within six months of FDA’s receipt of the resubmission.

Click here to read the full press release.

pharmaceutical market outlook report 2018

Are You Aware of the FDA's Plans for 2018?

Find out what's going on in our new report
 

Get the Latest Pharmaceutical Investing Stock Information

Get the latest information about companies associated with Pharmaceutical Investing delivered directly to your inbox.

Pharmaceutical

By selecting company or companies above, you are giving consent to receive email from those companies. And remember you can unsubscribe at any time.

pharmaceutical market outlook report 2018

Are You Aware of the FDA's Plans for 2018?

Find out what's going on in our new report
 
Return to the Company News Index
Comments

Leave a Reply