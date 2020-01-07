Pharmaceutical

Amarin Provides Update to 2019 Results, Details on 2020 Outlook

Amarin Corporation provided a business update, including an update of preliminary 2019 results and additional 2020 financial guidance.

Preliminary (unaudited) 2019 Financial Results

Record Revenue Levels: 2019 net total revenue, subject to audit, are expected to be at or potentially slightly above the upper-end of the company’s previously expressed guidance of $410 to $425 million, this upper end representing an increase of ~85% over 2018 results. Net total revenue consists predominantly of U.S. sales driven by increased prescriptions for VASCEPA® (icosapent ethyl) capsules. Wholesaler inventory levels of VASCEPA were within normal industry ranges at the end of 2019.

Current Assets: Amarin ended 2019 with approximately $645 million in cash, approximately $117 million in net accounts receivable and approximately $76 million in inventory.

No Debt, Except Remaining Balance of Royalty-Bearing Instrument: Amarin ended 2019 with no debt except the remaining balance on its royalty-bearing instrument which is repaid at a rate of 10% of VASCEPA revenue until this royalty-like obligation is fulfilled; aggregate repayment of less than $55 million remained as of December 31, 2019.

