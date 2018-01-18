Pharmaceutical Investing

Amarin Announces Commencement of VASCEPA® Clinical Development in Mainland China

• January 18, 2018
Amarin (NASDAQ:AMRN), a biopharmaceutical company focused on the commercialization and development of therapeutics, announced that a clinical trial of Vascepa® (icosapent ethyl) capsules in a patient population with severe hypertriglyceridemia has been commenced in Mainland China, or China, by Amarin’s partner, Eddingpharm.

As quoted in the press release:

Similar to the MARINE trial conducted by Amarin, the trial being conducted by Eddingpharm in China is a multi-center, placebo-controlled, randomized, double-blind, 12-week study that is enrolling patients with severe hypertriglyceridemia, more commonly known as very high triglycerides, or VHTG. The study’s primary endpoint is the percentage change in triglyceride levels from baseline compared to placebo after 12 weeks of treatment. Eddingpharm anticipates that the study will be completed within the next two years.

