Altimmune Announces Positive Data From Its Phase 2a Study of NasoVAX Intranasal Influenza Vaccine and Provides an Update

Altimmune (Nasdaq:ALT), a clinical-stage immunotherapeutics company, today announced positive data from its Phase 2a study of NasoVAX intranasal influenza vaccine and provided an update on its Phase 1b study of HepTcell targeted immunotherapy in chronic hepatitis B infection. Results from the Phase 2a study of NasoVAX™ intranasal flu vaccine in 60 healthy individuals showed 100% seroprotection in the mid- and high-dose groups.

“We strongly believe that NasoVAX could become an important alternative vaccine for the prevention of both seasonal flu epidemics and broader flu pandemics,” said William J. Enright, president and chief executive officer of Altimmune. “The Phase 2a data are highly encouraging, especially since antibody responses like this — with 100% seroprotection — are unique and have not been achieved with any other needle-free vaccines, including FluMist®. In addition, the excellent tolerability attained, even at the highest dose, has us excited to complete development of the quadrivalent formulation with the intention to initiate a Phase 2 study in early 2019.”

