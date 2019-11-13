Agios Pharmaceuticals Closes Public Offering

The company has additionally announced the option for its underwriters to purchase an additional 1.23 million shares at US$31 each.









Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO) has announced it has closed its previously announced public offering including the option for its underwriters to purchase an additional 1.23 millions hares at US$31 per share.

The exercise of the option to purchase additional shares brought the total number of shares of common stock sold by Agios to 9,487,500 shares and increased the amount of gross proceeds, before underwriting discounts and expenses, to approximately $294.1 million. J.P. Morgan Securities LLC, Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC and Cowen and Company, LLC acted as joint book-running managers for the offering. The shares were offered by Agios pursuant to an automatically effective shelf registration statement that was previously filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”). The offering was made only by means of a prospectus and prospectus supplement that form a part of the registration statement. The final prospectus supplement relating to, and describing the terms of, the offering has been filed with the SEC and is available on the SEC’s web site at www.sec.gov.

