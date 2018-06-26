Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Announces Uplisting to Nasdaq Capital Market and Pricing of $45.0 Million Public Offering of Common Stock

Aerpio Pharmaceuticals (OTCQB:ARPO) announced that its common stock will begin trading on the Nasdaq Capital Market under the symbol “ARPO” at the opening of trading on June 26, 2018, following its previously announced approval to list its common stock on the Nasdaq Capital Market. As quoted in the press release: Aerpio also announced today the … Continued











As quoted in the press release:

Aerpio also announced today the pricing of the previously announced underwritten public offering of 11,688,000 shares of its common stock at a price to the public of $3.85 per share. Aerpio has also granted the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 1,753,200 shares of common stock to cover overallotments, if any. The offering is expected to close on or about June 28, 2018, subject to customary closing conditions. Guggenheim Securities is acting as book-running manager for the offering. Needham & Company is acting as lead manager, and National Securities Corporation and H.C. Wainwright & Co. are acting as co-managers for the offering.

Click here to read the full press release.