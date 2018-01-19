Xtant Medical Enters into Restructuring and Exchange Agreement with All Holders of Outstanding Convertible Notes

Xtant™ Medical Holdings (NYSE:XTNT), announced that it has entered into a Restructuring and Exchange Agreement with ROS Acquisition Offshore LP, OrbiMed Royalty Opportunities II LP, and all of the other holders of all of Xtant’s outstanding 6.00% convertible senior unsecured notes due 2021 on January 11, 2017.

“We are pleased to have signed an agreement to restructure and recapitalize our debt with the noteholders. This will reposition the company for long-term growth and allow the company to regain compliance with the NYSE American.” said Carl O’Connell, Chief Executive Officer of Xtant Medical, “Furthermore, the private placement will provide the liquidity to meet our operating needs going forward.”

