WELL Health Announces Automated Phone, SMS and Web-based COVID-19 Triage Tool for Canadians

WELL Health Technologies Corp. (TSX:WELL) (“WELL” or the “Company”) announces it has launched its Automated COVID-19 Triage Tool, also known as “ACTT”. ACTT is a scalable and multi-factor COVID-19 triage tool that includes an automated phone, SMS and web capabilities that enable government and healthcare organizations on the front lines to effectively communicate and triage symptoms with Canadian citizens.

Hamed Shahbazi, Chairman and CEO of WELL, commented, “The COVID-19 pandemic has left public health institutions struggling to meet the dramatic demands of triaging and testing patients at scale. Our phone, web and SMS tools can help, and we stand ready to quickly and effectively put these tools to work.”

WELL’s stand-alone phone triage tool uses the latest AI-powered NLP (natural language processing) technologies to automatically and intelligently triage COVID-19 symptoms, social and travel history over a simple phone call. The system utilizes the latest clinical pathways and know-how for COVID-19 symptoms. WELL’s web triage tool leverages a highly configurable, responsive and intelligent questionnaire designed to quickly help anxious patients understand what they should do next.

ACTT includes a dashboard that provides real-time insights including a summary of each caller’s demographics, along with their triage responses and pathway outputs. Patients that require further assessment or testing are flagged for follow-up – allowing staff to focus on patients that need the most support.

“To our knowledge, WELL’s COVID-19 triage program is the only PHI (Protected Health Information) compliant solution on the Canadian marketing today that can provide automated triage capabilities across phone, SMS and web channels,” said Amir Javidan, Chief Operating Officer of WELL. “Despite the availability of some online tools, phone lines remain a vital access point for patients and are virtually jammed across the country with multi-hour waits.”

For more information on ACTT, please visit the following website: www.well-actt.ca

About WELL Health Technologies Corp.

WELL is a unique company that operates Primary Healthcare Facilities, is the third largest digital Electronic Medical Records (EMR) supplier in Canada and is a provider of telehealth services. WELL owns and operates 20 medical clinics, provides digital EMR software and services to 1,446 medical clinics across Canada and is a majority owner of SleepWorks Medical. WELL’s overarching objective is to empower doctors to provide the best and most advanced care possible while leveraging the latest trends in digital health. WELL is an acquisitive company that has completed nine acquisitions and two equity investments. WELL is publicly traded on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol “WELL.T”. WELL was recognized as a TSX Venture 50 Company three years in a row in 2018, 2019 and 2020.

