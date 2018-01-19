VitalHub Corp. Announces the Acquisition of Clarity Healthcare Solutions

VITALHUB (TSXV:VHI), is pleased to announce that it has acquired Clarity Healthcare Solutions and other selected assets of Clarity Health, such assets having previously represented approximately $200,000 in revenue for Clarity in its last fiscal year pursuant to an acquisition agreement dated January 17, 2018.

“We are excited to have the Clarity Healthcare Solution customers join the VitalHub family of products,” said Daniel Matlow, Chief Executive Officer of VitalHub. “This is the third acquisition we have completed with similar solutions in the last three months. We continue to add synergistic and accretive solutions as we move forward with our M & A business plan.”

