Medical Device Investing

VitalHub Corp. Announces the Acquisition of Clarity Healthcare Solutions

« 5 Top Medical Device Stoc…
• January 19, 2018
Add Comment

VITALHUB (TSXV:VHI), is pleased to announce that it has acquired Clarity Healthcare Solutions and other selected assets of Clarity Health, such assets having previously represented approximately $200,000 in revenue for Clarity in its last fiscal year pursuant to an acquisition agreement dated January 17, 2018.

As quoted in the press release:

“We are excited to have the Clarity Healthcare Solution customers join the VitalHub family of products,” said Daniel Matlow, Chief Executive Officer of VitalHub. “This is the third acquisition we have completed with similar solutions in the last three months. We continue to add synergistic and accretive solutions as we move forward with our M & A business plan.”

Click here to read the full press release.

medical devices free industry report

“Could the continued issues with cybersecurity ruin the medical device industry?”

Find out what this trend means for investors in an exclusive INN guide to medical device investing – Download now for FREE

Get My Free Report
Click here to download for free

Get the Latest Medical Device Investing Stock Information

Get the latest information about companies associated with Medical Device Investing delivered directly to your inbox.

Medical Device

By selecting company or companies above, you are giving consent to receive email from those companies. And remember you can unsubscribe at any time.

medical devices free industry report

“Could the continued issues with cybersecurity ruin the medical device industry?”

Find out what this trend means for investors in an exclusive INN guide to medical device investing – Download now for FREE

Get My Free Report
Click here to download for free

Return to the Company News Index
Comments

Leave a Reply