Valeritas Announces V-Go® Distribution Agreement in Israel

As quoted in the press release:

Under the terms of the agreement, TRITECH BioMed will have the rights to promote, market and sell the V-Go to diabetes clinics and patients in Israel. “We are excited to partner with TRITECH BioMed to bring V-Go® Wearable Insulin Delivery device to patients with diabetes who need insulin in Israel,” said John Timberlake, CEO and President of Valeritas. “There are over 600,000 adults with diabetes in Israel, and we believe V-Go can become an important tool to help patients on insulin manage their diabetes.” Valeritas will retain responsibility for product development, regulatory approval, quality management, and manufacturing while TRITECH BioMed will be responsible for sales, marketing, customer support, and distribution activities in Israel.

