Medical Device Investing

United Health Products Issues FDA Update

« 5 Top Medical Device Stoc…
• January 22, 2018
Add Comment

United Health Products (OTCPK:UEEC), manufacturer and marketer of HemoStyp®, a patented hemostatic gauze for the healthcare and wound care sectors, today announced that, following a face-to-face meeting between FDA and key UHP representatives, it will pursue its PMA class III filing under the FDA’s CtQ Pilot program for use in internal surgical procedures.

As quoted in the press release:

Further, the company has decided to withdraw from its class II extension of use application with the FDA. It was determined that the PMA application allows a much broader range of indication than the prior 510K class II of expanded usage.

Click here to read the full press release.

medical devices free industry report

“Could the continued issues with cybersecurity ruin the medical device industry?”

Find out what this trend means for investors in an exclusive INN guide to medical device investing – Download now for FREE

Get My Free Report
Click here to download for free

 

Get the Latest Medical Device Investing Stock Information

Get the latest information about companies associated with Medical Device Investing delivered directly to your inbox.

Medical Device

By selecting company or companies above, you are giving consent to receive email from those companies. And remember you can unsubscribe at any time.

medical devices free industry report

“Could the continued issues with cybersecurity ruin the medical device industry?”

Find out what this trend means for investors in an exclusive INN guide to medical device investing – Download now for FREE

Get My Free Report
Click here to download for free

Return to the Company News Index
Comments

Leave a Reply