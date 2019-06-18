Medical Device

Nu-Med Plus Close to FDA Application for Nitric Oxide Medical Device

- June 18th, 2019

Nu-Med Plus (OTCQB:NUMD) has announced it has engaged Christina Thomas as its strategic regulatory service partner to advance its near-term FDA 510(k) filing for the Nu-Med Plus nitric oxide delivery devices.

As quoted in the press release:

“We welcome Ms. Thomas to our company and we are certain she will provide highly valued insight and assistance navigating our company thru the FDA processes for new technologies. Christina’s proven track record of successful interactions with industry and her regulatory expertise make her an excellent addition to the Nu-Med team,” says Jeff Robins, CEO of Nu-Med Plus, Inc. “Christina’s appointment reflects our ongoing commitment to utilize experience and expertise, to advance our unique medical technology through the ever changing global regulatory approval process.”

Ms. Thomas has worked in regulatory affairs for 20+ years in the medical device industry while working with the FDA for many years on various device submissions and served as a subject matter expert for the FDA in medical software and instrumentation classification. Her auditing experience includes training by the FDA on medical manufacturing inspections, as well as domestic and international inspections. In addition, she is an expert in global product licensing, product registrations and notifications with international government agencies as well as sanctioned countries. Her experience has led her to develop regulatory strategy, product submission process and strategy and she has obtained multiple certifications for medical corporations as well as startup businesses.

