Nemaura Announces First SugarBEAT Device Shipments

Nemaura Medical (NASDAQ:NMRD) has announced the first shipments of its SugarBEAT devices to diabetic and prediabetic patients in the United Kingdom.

As quoted in the press release:

These shipments are part of the first phase of Nemaura Medical’s rollout program for SugarBEAT® following its recent CE mark approval in Europe.

Dr. Faz Chowdhury, CEO of Nemaura Medical, stated, “We are very pleased to have commenced the first phase of our commercial launch. This represents a major achievement for the Company as we transition from product development to a full-fledged commercial organization.”

Nemaura Medical will present data from its first users as part of several presentations planned at a symposium being held by the Company at the European Association for the Study of Diabetes (EASD) conference in Barcelona on September 19, 2019.

The Company further reports that its UK licensee has already registered more than 17,000 expressions of interest from potential users in the UK on its website product page. These potential users were registered prior to launch of the formal promotional campaign, thereby demonstrating the clinical need and further validating the commercial potential for SugarBEAT®. The UK direct-to-consumer sales are expected to consist of highly competitive and flexible, subscription-based options, catering to a diverse group of end users, while the drug tariff listing process is also being evaluated.