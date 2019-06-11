Motus GI Receives FDA Clearance to Market Pure-Vu® GEN2

Motus GI Holdings (NASDAQ:MOTS) has announced it has received clearance from the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for its second generation Pure Vu System for colonoscopy procedures. As quoted in the press release: “Inadequate bowel preparation prior to colonoscopy remains an unmet need that affects a significant percentage of patients’ ability to receive a … Continued









Motus GI Holdings (NASDAQ:MOTS) has announced it has received clearance from the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for its second generation Pure Vu System for colonoscopy procedures.

As quoted in the press release:

“Inadequate bowel preparation prior to colonoscopy remains an unmet need that affects a significant percentage of patients’ ability to receive a complete and high-quality exam. This often leads to canceled, delayed and aborted procedures, resulting in prolonged hospitalizations and increased costs for both patients and providers,” commented Jason B. Samarasena, MD FACG, Associate Clinical Professor of Medicine, Division of Gastroenterology School of Medicine, University of California Irvine. “The Pure-Vu® System provides an important solution to address the significant clinical challenges and inefficiencies associated with inadequate prep and the Pure-Vu® GEN2 provides an innovative, easy to use platform that enables a streamlined approach to the overall procedure.” The Pure-Vu® System is a U.S. FDA-cleared medical device indicated to help facilitate the cleaning of a poorly prepared colon during the colonoscopy procedure. The device integrates with standard and slim colonoscopes to enable safe and rapid cleansing during the procedure while preserving established procedural workflow and techniques. Pure-Vu® GEN2 has been designed to improve the mobility, setup logistics of the system and enhance navigation through the colon, while retaining all the same cleansing functionality as the first generation of the Pure-Vu® System.

