Misonix Announces CE Mark Approval for Nexus

Misonix (NASDAQ:MSON) has announced it has received CE Mark approval for its Nexus medical device.

As quoted in the press release:

The CE marking confirms that Nexus meets the requirements of the European Medical Devices Directive, which now allows Misonix to commercialize Nexus and its disposable products across the European Union and other CE Mark geographies.

Stavros Vizirgianakis, President and Chief Executive Officer of Misonix stated, “We are very pleased to report CE Mark approval for Nexus, as we continue to expand our footprint and diversify our revenue across markets and procedures.

“Nexus marks an important leap forward for our Company, as we are bringing to market a powerful and highly integrated, easy-to-use system that we are confident will benefit both healthcare providers and patients by incorporating the latest advances in ultrasonic technology for increased efficiency and efficacy. Given the important benefits Nexus brings to both physicians and patients, we are confident that our ability to enter the European market will help deliver improved outcomes for treatments across spine surgery, neurosurgery, orthopedic surgery, cosmetic surgery, laparoscopic surgery, and other surgical and medical applications. In addition, the CE certification is important to supporting continued long-term growth across our recurring consumables revenue stream and in equipment product sales.”