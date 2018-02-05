Medical Device Investing

Mesa Labs Reports Third Quarter Results

February 5, 2018
Mesa Laboratories (NASDAQ:MLAB) reported its results for the third quarter ended December 31, 2017.

As quoted in the press release:

Revenues for the third quarter decreased one percent to $23,671,000 as compared to $23,843,000 for the same quarter last year.  Operating (loss) income for the third quarter decreased 330 percent to $(10,088,000) as compared to $4,386,000 for the same quarter last year.  Net (loss) income for the third quarter was $(11,086,000) or $(2.93) per diluted share of common stock as compared to $3,252,000 or $0.84 per diluted share of common stock for the same quarter last year.

Click here to read the full press release.

