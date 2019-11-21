Merit Medical Receives FDA Breakthrough Device Designation

Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI) has announced that it has received Breakthrough Device Designation from the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for its WRAPSODY Endovascular Stent Graft System.

As quoted in the press release:

The WRAPSODY system is a flexible, self-expanding endoprosthesis for which Merit intends to seek indication for use in hemodialysis patients for the treatment of stenosis within the central veins of the outflow circuit of an arteriovenous fistula (AVF) up to the superior vena cava.

The FDA Breakthrough Devices Program is intended to help patients receive more timely access to breakthrough technologies that have the potential to provide more effective treatment or diagnosis for life-threatening or irreversibly debilitating diseases or conditions. Under the program, the FDA provides priority review and interactive communication regarding device development and clinical trial protocols, through to commercialization decisions. The WRAPSODY system is nearing completion of its “First in Man” studies, and is not currently available for sale.

“We are pleased with the recognition by the FDA of this worthwhile technology as well as the efforts of many members of our R&D team to bring the project to this point,” said Fred P. Lampropoulos, Merit Medical’s Chairman and CEO. “Most importantly, we believe this system will provide substantial benefits to patients who may be treated with it in the future.”