Integrity Applications Signs Distribution Agreement for Its GlucoTrack® Glucose Monitoring Device in the Nordic Countries

Integrity Applications (OTCQB:IGAP) has announced it has entered into an exclusive distribution agreement with CuraTec Nordic, a Scandinavian medical device distributor. As quoted in the press release: The agreement will open crucial sales channels in Denmark, Sweden, Finland and Norway for GlucoTrack®, the Company’s non-invasive glucose monitor for people with type 2 diabetes and pre-diabetes. … Continued

Integrity Applications (OTCQB:IGAP) has announced it has entered into an exclusive distribution agreement with CuraTec Nordic, a Scandinavian medical device distributor.

As quoted in the press release:

The agreement will open crucial sales channels in Denmark, Sweden, Finland and Norway for GlucoTrack®, the Company’s non-invasive glucose monitor for people with type 2 diabetes and pre-diabetes. According to the International Diabetes Federation, as of 2017, there are an estimated 1,554,000 adults living with diabetes in the Nordic countries, and the vast majority of these patients have type 2 diabetes. The agreement became effective on July 3rd, 2018.

CuraTec Nordic, based in Copenhagen, is a privately held company focused entirely on innovative solutions for people with chronic conditions.

Kim Frederiksen, the CEO of CuraTec Nordic, expressed the following: “We have years of experience in helping patients manage their diabetes and we are excited about introducing GlucoTrack® to the marketplace. We see GlucoTrack® as part of our commitment to deliver innovative technologies that can help people with diabetes manage their condition in a better and smarter way.”

Curatec Nordic has strong relationships with key opinion leaders and diabetes treatment centers, experienced sales people that focus on treating physicians and diabetes nurses, strong patient support through their efficient call center, and key partnerships with patient associations.

Given CuraTec Nordic’s experience with blood glucose monitoring devices, Integrity believes they are the ideal partner to best manage sales execution and customer support for GlucoTrack® in the Nordic countries.