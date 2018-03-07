Eyecarrot Announces Fully Subscribed Private Placement

Eyecarrot Innovations Corp (TSXV:EYC | OTCQB:EYCCF) (the “Company”), is pleased to announce that it is completing a fully-subscribed non-brokered private placement (the “Placement”) of 2,711,667 units of the Company (the “Units”) at a price of $0.15 per Unit for a total of $406,750 (the “Financing”). Each Unit will consist of one common share of the Company and one transferable common share purchase warrant, with each whole warrant entitling the holder to purchase one additional common share of the Company (a “Warrant Share”) for a period of 2 years from the date of closing at a purchase price of $0.30 per Warrant Share. The completion of the Placement is subject to regulatory approval, including the approval of the TSX Venture Exchange. No finder’s fees are payable in connection with the Placement. Proceeds of the Placement are expected to be applied to general working capital.

About Eyecarrot

Eyecarrot’s BinoviTM platform is an innovative healthcare technology solution that integrates software, hardware, data and expert knowledge. Binovi helps Optometrists treat vision issues with in-office therapy as well as doctor led home based activities to better serve and increase the patient’s experience and their therapy needs. The goal is to help transform vision performance for the 1 in 4 people worldwide that suffer from vision-related issues going beyond visual acuity. The company is transforming how vision healthcare services are integrated, while addressing key challenges in the health system. Eyecarrot’s objective is to help Optometrists and their teams manage a wide range of problems involving visual function. The building of this network will revolutionize human vision performance, and release the untapped potential of millions of people, globally.

On behalf of the Board of Directors

Adam Cegielski

President | CEO

Telephone: 1.855.416.7158 – 416.943.6271

Forward looking information

Certain statements contained in this news release constitute “forward-looking information” as such term is used in applicable Canadian securities laws. Forward-looking information is based on plans, expectations, and estimates of management at the date the information is provided and is subject to certain factors and assumptions, including, that the Company’s financial condition and development plans do not change as a result of unforeseen events and that the Company obtains regulatory approval. Forward-looking information is subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties and other factors that could cause plans, estimates and actual results to vary materially from those projected in such forward-looking information. Factors that could cause the forward-looking information in this news release to change or to be inaccurate include, but are not limited to, the risk that any of the assumptions referred to prove not to be valid or reliable, that occurrences such as those referred to above are realized and result in delays, or cessation in planned work, that the Company’s financial condition and development plans change, and delays in regulatory approval, as well as the other risks and uncertainties applicable to the Company as set forth in the Company’s continuous disclosure filings filed under the Company’s profile at www.sedar.com . The Company undertakes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements, other than as required by applicable law.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Click here to connect with Eyecarrot Innovations Corp (TSXV:EYC) for an Investor Presentation.