David Kendall Joins MannKind as Chief Medical Officer

MannKind (NASDAQ:MNKD) today announced that David M. Kendall, MD, will join the company as Chief Medical Officer and assume full responsibility for leading MannKind’s scientific research, clinical development, regulatory, and medical affairs activity, effective February 12.

“David is a world renowned diabetes expert and represents an important addition to our executive leadership team,” said Castagna, Chief Executive Officer of MannKind. “His extensive experience in diabetes research, development, and clinical care in both U.S. and international markets, will be instrumental in helping us achieve the growth potential that we believe Afrezza® clearly possesses.”

