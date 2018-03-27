ChroMedX CEO Lahav Gil Invited to Speak on Industry Panel at bioTEC, Biotechnology and Bioengineering Conference

ChroMedX Corp. (CSE:CHX) (OTCQB:CHXIF) (FSE:EIY2) (the “Company”) , developer of the HemoPalm Handheld Blood Analyzer Platform, is pleased to announce that CEO Lahav Gil will speak at the 2018 bioTEC Conference at the University of Waterloo to discuss innovation culture and Medtech commercialization.

Lahav is an invited speaker on the industry panel at the bioTEC Biotech and Bioengineering Conference, the first of its kind in Canada. The conference is designed as a platform for students, researchers, professionals and entrepreneurs to connect and discuss advances in the biomedical field. Notable past speakers include Frank Baylis of Baylis Medical and Dr. Julie Audet of University of Toronto.

“I truly appreciate the opportunity to be invited to this event.” said Lahav Gil, CEO & Director of ChroMedX Corp. “It is so important to have students, graduates and academic leadership mixing and meeting with industry professionals and learning from one another.”

Lahav has lectured at the Bzelel Academy of Art and Design in Israel, and has appeared as a guest lecturer at several major universities in Toronto in the area of innovation culture, technology entrepreneurship, medical device commercialization and values based leadership.

This event will be held on November 17, 2018 on the University of Waterloo’s campus. More information is available on the conference’s website.

About Lahav

A leader in Medtech product development and business, Lahav Gil is the founder and former CEO of the innovative Toronto based Kangaroo Group, which he built into a national brand and recently sold to Starfish Medical of Vancouver Island. He has founded/co-founded six companies and has accompanied many Canadian start-ups on their journey from napkin to launch, critically contributing to their investability, clinical and market readiness. He has contributed to over 200 technology product launches and to game-changing innovations for companies such as: IMRIS, FIO, fSona, Cellaegis, XOR, Ultrasonix, Exact Imaging, Sciex, and others.

Lahav Gil joined ChroMedX in January 2018, as CEO and Director to lead the techno-commercial team, expand projects capabilities, accelerate time to market and increase value towards strategic acquisitions.

About ChroMedX Corp.

ChroMedX Corp. is a medical technology company focused on the development of novel, handheld medical devices for diagnostic testing at the patient’s bedside.

HemoPalm, the Company’s lead product is the only handheld blood analysis system which combines Blood Gases & Electrolytes with full CO-oximetry. It has a single-use cartridge/handheld reader format, providing the simplest, most rapid and accurate testing process for use in management of critical care patients. Current handheld blood gas systems require purchase of a second device to carry out CO-oximetry measurements. In addition, HemoPalm has the ability to draw capillary blood directly from pin-prick sites into the cartridge, in addition to the commonly required, risk-associated arterial blood draws.

ChroMedX Corp. technologies are protected by the Company’s issued and pending patents, covering blood/plasma/serum collection, and processing and analysis.

Website: www.chromedx.com

