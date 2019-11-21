BioSig Begins Clinical Trial Enrollment for PURE EP System

The company announced that its PURE EP System is now in its first clinical trial with eight patients enrolled in the first week of the trial.









BioSig Technologies (NASDAQ:BSGM) has announced it has begun its first clinical trial for its PURE EP System.

As quoted in the press release:

Texas Cardiac Arrhythmia Research Foundation (TCARF) in Austin, Texas, is the first institution to conduct patient cases under the clinical trial titled, “Novel Cardiac Signal Processing System for Electrophysiology Procedures (PURE EP 2.0 Study)”. Eight patient enrollments were achieved during the first week of the trial. The data collected during the trial is planned to be submitted for abstract consideration at leading industry events throughout 2020, including The Heart Rhythm Scientific Sessions in May 2020. “Our first clinical trial is an inflection point for our Company, and we are pleased to initiate it with Texas Cardiac Arrhythmia Institute at St. David’s Hospital in Austin, Texas,” commented Kenneth L. Londoner, Chairman and CEO of BioSig Technologies, Inc. The Shareholder Letter issued by the Company on November 14, 2019 announced several upcoming installations of the Company’s PURE EP(tm) System, including Mayo Clinic Jacksonville, FL, which is also expected to take part in the clinical trial. This allows the Company to commercialize its product in the rapidly growing $4.6 billion electrophysiology market, and the Company believes trial data may play an important role in advancing broader commercial adoption across the universe of medical centers providing catheter ablation treatments.

