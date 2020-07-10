Bloom Burton & Co. Inc. Announces Holdings in Mimi’s Rock Corp.

Bloom Burton & Co. Inc. (“Bloom Burton”) announces that, today, 720,240 common share purchase warrants of Mimi’s Rock Corp. expired unexercised, resulting in a decrease of holdings to below 10% of the outstanding common shares of Mimi’s Rock.









Prior to the expiry of these warrants, Bloom Burton, together with its joint actors, beneficially owned, directly and indirectly, 3,507,492 shares and 1,479,240 share purchase warrants representing approximately 6.68% of the outstanding shares on a non-diluted basis and 10.46% on a partially-diluted basis assuming exercise of such warrants. Bloom Burton, together with its join actors, currently beneficially owns, directly and indirectly, 3,507,492 shares and 759,000 share purchase warrants representing approximately 8.66% of the outstanding shares on a partially-diluted basis assuming exercise of such warrants

The securities noted above are held for investment purposes. Bloom Burton has a long-term view of the investment and may acquire additional securities including either on the open market or through private acquisitions or sell the securities including either on the open market or through private dispositions in the future depending on market conditions, reformulation of plans and/or other relevant factors.

Mimi’s Rock is located at 610 Chartwell Road, Suite 202, Oakville, Ontario L6J 2X6. A copy of the early warning report with respect to the foregoing will appear on Mimi’s Rock’s profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com and may also be obtained by calling Sonia Yung, General Counsel, Bloom Burton at (416) 640-7575 (Bloom Burton & Co. Inc., 65 Front St. E., Suite 300, Toronto, Ontario M5E 1B5) or by emailing compliance@bloomburton.com.

