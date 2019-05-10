Life Science Big News Roundup: Lexaria Announces CBD-Beverage Formulation License Agreement; Avricore Health and Molecular You Announce Launch of myCannabisPGx Genetic Test
Danielle Adams - May 10th, 2019
In case you missed it, here is this week’s life science big news roundup.
In case you missed it, here is this week’s life science big news roundup:
Biotech:
Medical Device:
- Avricore Health and Molecular You Announce Launch of myCannabisPGx Genetic Test for Safe Medical Cannabis Use
To see our previous Life Science Investing Big News Roundups, please click here.