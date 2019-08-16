Life Science Big News Roundup: Lexaria Receives Cannabis R&D License; Harvest One Phase II Clinical Trials on Satipharm CBD GelPell® Published in Peer-Reviewed Medical Journal
Danielle Adams - August 16th, 2019
In case you missed it, here is this week’s life science big news roundup.
In case you missed it, here is this week’s life science big news roundup:
Biotech
Pharma
- Harvest One Phase II Clinical Trials on Satipharm CBD GelPell® Published in Peer-Reviewed Medical Journal
To see our previous Life Science Investing Big News Roundups, please click here.