Life Science Big News Roundup: RISE’s Product Portfolio Grows with Intimacy Oral Spray, Topical Muscle Recovery Products and Oral-Dose Tablets; PreveCeutical Files Application Acquire Human Tissue for the Final Phase of the Sol-Gel Program
Danielle Adams - April 19th, 2019
In case you missed it, here is this week’s life science big news roundup:
Biotech:
- RISE’s Product Portfolio Grows with Intimacy Oral Spray, Topical Muscle Recovery Products and Oral-Dose Tablets
Pharma:
- PreveCeutical Files Application to Human Ethics Committee to Acquire Human Tissue for the Final Phase of the Sol-Gel Program
