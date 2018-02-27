Excellent Cohort A Data From Final Primary Evaluation Period in Cynata GvHD Phase 1 Clinical Trial
Australian stem cell and regenerative medicine company, Cynata Therapeutics Limited (ASX:CYP) is pleased to announce that the Primary Evaluation Period has been completed for the first cohort of patients in the clinical trial of its lead Cymerus™ mesenchymal stem cell product CYP-001, for the treatment of steroid-resistant graft versus host disease (GvHD).
As quoted in the press release:
- Efficacy data following completion of the Primary Evaluation Period (100 days) represents an improvement above the initial results announced in January
- Overall survival at Day 100 was 87.5%
- Overall Response rate by Day 100 was 100% (all eight participants showed an improvement in the severity of GvHD by at least one grade compared to baseline)
- Complete Response rate by Day 100 was 50% (GvHD signs/symptoms completely resolved in four out of eight patients)
- No treatment-related serious adverse events or safety concerns were identified during the Primary Evaluation Period
