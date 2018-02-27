Excellent Cohort A Data From Final Primary Evaluation Period in Cynata GvHD Phase 1 Clinical Trial

Australian stem cell and regenerative medicine company, Cynata Therapeutics Limited (ASX:CYP) is pleased to announce that the Primary Evaluation Period has been completed for the first cohort of patients in the clinical trial of its lead Cymerus™ mesenchymal stem cell product CYP-001, for the treatment of steroid-resistant graft versus host disease (GvHD).

As quoted in the press release:

Efficacy data following completion of the Primary Evaluation Period (100 days) represents an improvement above the initial results announced in January

Overall survival at Day 100 was 87.5%

Overall Response rate by Day 100 was 100% (all eight participants showed an improvement in the severity of GvHD by at least one grade compared to baseline)

(all eight participants showed an improvement in the severity of GvHD by at least one grade compared to baseline) Complete Response rate by Day 100 was 50% (GvHD signs/symptoms completely resolved in four out of eight patients)

(GvHD signs/symptoms completely resolved in four out of eight patients) No treatment-related serious adverse events or safety concerns were identified during the Primary Evaluation Period

Click here to read the full press release.