Cambrex Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2017 Financial Results

• February 8, 2018
Cambrex (NYSE:CBM), a leading manufacturer of small molecule innovator and generic Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients (APIs), reports results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2017.

As quoted in the press release:

Net revenue increased 2.5% to $182.3 million compared to $177.9 million in the same quarter last year.  Excluding the impact of foreign exchange, net revenue increased 1%. Full year net revenue increased 9% to $534.5 million, compared to $490.6 million in the full year 2016.

