Tiziana Reports Phase 1 Clinical Data of Nasal Treatment

As quoted in the press release:

Importantly, the treatment showed significant positive effects on the biomarkers for activation of mucosal immunity, which is capable of inducing site-targeted immunomodulation to elicit anti-inflammatory effects. These clinical data are consistent with the findings from numerous pre-clinical studies.1-3

This Phase 1 trial, conducted at the Brigham and Women’s Hospital, Harvard Medical School, Boston, MA, was a single-site, double-blind, placebo-controlled, dose-ranging study with nasally administered Foralumab at 10, 50 and 250 µg per day, consecutively for 5 days in healthy volunteers for the treatment of progressive multiple sclerosis (pMS). 18 subjects received Foralumab treatment and 9 patient received placebo. All nasal doses were well tolerated. Biomarker analysis showed significant positive immune effects, that were most prominent in the 50 μg cohort with minimal immunomodulatory effects at the 10 µg and 250 µg doses.