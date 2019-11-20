Spring Bank Doses Patients in Phase 1 Clinical Trial of SB 11285

The company announced it has started dosing patients in its Phase 1 clinical trial of SB 11295 in patients with advanced solid tumors.









Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SBPH) has announced it has started dosing patients in its Phase 1 trial of SB 11285.

As quoted in the press release:

“Working with our principal investigators in the United States, we are thrilled to announce that we have been able to deliver SB 11285 intravenously to the first patient in our Phase I trial of advanced solid tumors,” said Atif Abbas, M.D., Vice President & Head of Oncology/Immunology Development at Spring Bank. Dr. Abbas continued, “We look forward to working with a prominent group of clinical investigators to explore the safety, tolerability and anti-tumor activity of our IV-administered STING agonist during the monotherapy and combination with a checkpoint inhibitor dose escalation phases of this Phase 1 trial. We believe the primary benefit of delivering SB 11285 by the intravenous route, as opposed to intratumorally like other STING agonist compounds currently in development, is the potential ability to treat a broader range of cancers and patients in the community oncology treatment setting.” SB 11285 is a novel STING agonist immunotherapeutic agent designed and developed for IV administration being investigated for the treatment of selected cancers such as certain breast cancers, lung cancers, colo-rectal cancers and melanoma. In vitro and in vivo preclinical findings indicate that SB 11285 could be used to target a variety of tumors at various anatomic sites and has the potential to enhance the activity of other therapeutic modalities such as immune checkpoint inhibitors, PARP inhibitors and other chemotherapeutics.

Click here to read the full press release.