Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Videos
Companies
Press Releases
Top Stocks
Top Resource Stocks
Top Tech Stocks
Top Life Science Stocks
Private Placements
Trending
Trending Articles

Could the Silver Price Really Hit $100 per Ounce? (Updated 2024)

Top 10 Copper-producing Companies (Updated 2024)

Top 10 Oil-producing Countries (Updated 2024)

Biden Signs Bill Banning Russian Uranium Imports, Restrictions to Begin in 90 Days

7 Biggest Lithium-mining Companies

How to Invest in Artificial Intelligence (Updated 2024)

Robert Sinn: How to Build a Mining Stock Portfolio and When to Sell

Can You Invest in Elon Musk’s Neuralink?

Where Does Tesla Get its Lithium? (Updated 2024)

Trending Press Releases

Westgold Strategic Alliance and Placement

Quimbaya Gold Inc. - New Directors and Chairman Appointment

SOURCE ROCK ROYALTIES ANNOUNCES Q1 2024 RESULTS INCLUDING RECORD ROYALTY PRODUCTION

Gold Royalty Announces US$30 Million Bought Deal Financing

More Press Releases
Trending Companies

Freeport-McMoRan

FCX

Flynn Gold

FG1:AU

DY6 Metals

DY6:AU

Cleo Diagnostics

COV:AU
More Companies
Trending Reports

2024 AI Market Outlook Report

2024 Copper Outlook Report

2024 Life Science Outlook Report

Silver Price Forecast - What Happened And Where Do We Go From Here?

More Outlook Reports
Resource
Resource
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Tech
Tech
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Life Science
Life Science
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Gold
Silver
Copper
Uranium
Oil and Gas
Artificial Intelligence
Cullinan Therapeutics Announces Positive Initial Data from Pivotal Phase 2b REZILIENT1 Study of Zipalertinib

Cullinan Therapeutics Announces Positive Initial Data from Pivotal Phase 2b REZILIENT1 Study of Zipalertinib

Cullinan Therapeutics, Inc . (Nasdaq: CGEM), a biopharmaceutical company focused on developing modality-agnostic targeted therapies, today announced positive initial data in patients receiving zipalertinib after prior treatment with amivantamab enrolled in its pivotal Phase 2b REZILIENT1 clinical trial.

As of a January 12, 2024 data cut-off, 31 patients had been enrolled. Patients had received a median of three prior systemic anti-cancer regimens, including prior platinum-based chemotherapy, prior anti-PD1/L1 therapy, and prior epidermal growth factor receptor (EGFR) tyrosine kinase inhibitor (TKI) therapy.

At data cut-off, 18 patients were evaluable for response and showed similar anti-tumor activity compared with those post prior chemotherapy in the previously reported Phase 1/2a part of the study.

Module C (post chemo
and Ami+/- other
exon20ins treatment)​
(N=18)​ 		Phase 1/2a results
(post chemo) 1
(N=39)​
ORR (confirmed)​ 39%​ 41%​
DCR 2 94%​ 97%​
DOR (months)​ NE​ NE​
PFS (months)​ NE​ 12​

NE: Not yet estimable
ORR: Objective response rate; DCR: Disease control rate; DOR: Duration of response; PFS: Progression-free survival
1 Piotrowska Z, et al. JCO 2023
2 DCR= (PR+SD) / response-evaluable patients
PR: Partial response; SD: Stable disease

Zipalertinib demonstrated a manageable safety profile, similar to what has been previously reported. There were no grade 4 or grade 5 treatment-related adverse events​.

"In an evolving treatment landscape, this is the first ever clinical data to systematically characterize the potential of an irreversible and selective EGFR exon20 insertion mutation TKI such as zipalertinib in patients who were heavily pre-treated and had received amivantamab. Given the recent approval of amivantamab as a first line treatment in combination with chemotherapy, we are encouraged by the initial results of the Phase 2b portion of the REZILIENT1 clinical trial, which show that in a post-amivantamab setting, zipalertinib demonstrated promising efficacy, similar to that in patients who progressed after platinum-based chemotherapy alone, and had a manageable safety profile," said Jeffrey Jones, MD, MBA, Chief Medical Officer, Cullinan Therapeutics. "With a comprehensive development plan for zipalertinib, this data further strengthens our confidence in its potential to address a significant unmet need for patients with NSCLC harboring EGFR exon20 insertion mutations. We remain on track to complete enrollment in the pivotal Phase 1/2b REZILIENT1 trial by the end of this year."

Zipalertinib has a unique chemical structure that is distinct from other exon20 insertion directed agents, which makes it highly selective for mutant exon 20 versus wild-type EGFR. Cullinan entered into a partnership with Taiho in 2022, with an upfront cash payment of $275M and additional payments totaling $130M to be made for US regulatory approvals in 1L and 2L+ NSCLC. Cullinan also retains a 50/50 profit share in the U.S.

Cullinan and Taiho have a broad development program for zipalertinib through a suite of REZILIENT studies, including two ongoing pivotal studies in 1L and 2L+ exon20 insertion NSCLC as well as studies in other patient populations such as patients with active brain metastases and those with uncommon EGFR mutations. Both Module B2 (post chemo only) and Module C (post approved ex20ins treatments) of the pivotal REZILIENT1 trial remain on track to complete enrollment by end of 2024, consistent with prior projections.

Virtual and Live Investor Event
Cullinan Therapeutics will host an Investor Event on Saturday, June 1, 2024, at 6:30 PM Central Time, during which Dr. Jeff Jones, Chief Medical Officer at Cullinan Therapeutics, will present an overview of this zipalertinib data along with CLN-619 data shared at the 2024 American Society of Clinical Oncology Annual Meeting. Alexander Spira, MD, PhD, FACP, FASCO, Director, Virginia Cancer Specialists Research Institute and Director, NEXT Oncology Virginia, will share an overview of the current treatment landscape for EGFR-mutated NSCLC. Investors and analysts are invited to register to attend in person by emailing Chad Messer, VP Investor Relations ( cmesser@cullinantx.com ). A live webcast will be available via the events page of the Company's investor relations website at https://cullinantherapeutics.com/events-and-presentations/ , and a replay will be available shortly after the conclusion of the live event.

About Zipalertinib
Zipalertinib (CLN-081/TAS6417) is an orally available small molecule designed to target activating mutations in EGFR. The molecule was engineered to inhibit EGFR variants with exon 20 insertion mutations, while sparing wild-type EGFR. Zipalertinib is designed as a next generation, irreversible EGFR inhibitor for the treatment of a genetically defined subset of patients with non-small cell lung cancer. Zipalertinib has received Breakthrough Therapy Designation from the FDA.

Zipalertinib is being developed by Taiho Oncology, Inc., its parent company, Taiho Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd., and Cullinan Therapeutics, Inc. Cullinan Pearl Corp., which Taiho Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd., acquired from Cullinan Therapeutics, Inc. in 2022, previously licensed the rights to zipalertinib in Greater China to Zai Lab Limited in 2020.

About Cullinan Therapeutics
Cullinan Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: CGEM) is a biopharmaceutical company dedicated to creating new standards of care for patients. We have strategically built a diversified portfolio of clinical-stage assets that inhibit key drivers of disease or harness the immune system to eliminate diseased cells in both oncology and autoimmune diseases. Our portfolio encompasses a wide range of modalities, each with the potential to be best and/or first in class. Anchored in a deep understanding of oncology, immunology, and translational medicine, we create differentiated ideas, identify the most appropriate targets, and select the optimal modality to develop transformative therapeutics across a wide variety of cancer and autoimmune indications. We push conventional boundaries from candidate selection to differentiated therapeutic, applying rigorous go/no go criteria at each stage of development to fast-track only the most promising molecules to the clinic and, ultimately, commercialization. With deep scientific expertise, our teams exercise creativity and urgency to deliver on our promise to bring new therapeutic solutions to patients. Learn more about our Company at https://cullinantherapeutics.com/ , and follow us on LinkedIn and X .

Forward-Looking Statements
This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, express or implied statements regarding Cullinan's beliefs and expectations regarding the potential benefits and therapeutic potential of zipalertinib; our clinical development plans and timelines; our plans regarding future data presentations and other statements that are not historical facts. The words "anticipate," "believe," "continue," "could," "estimate," "expect," "hope," "intend," "may," "plan," "potential," "predict," "project," "target," "should," "would," and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements contain these identifying words.

Any forward-looking statements in this press release are based on management's current expectations and beliefs of future events and are subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties that may cause our actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. These risks include, but are not limited to, the following: uncertainty regarding the timing and results of regulatory submissions; success of our clinical trials and preclinical studies; risks related to our ability to protect and maintain our intellectual property position; risks related to manufacturing, supply, and distribution of our product candidates; the risk that any one or more of our product candidates, including those that are co-developed, will not be successfully developed and commercialized; the risk that the results of preclinical studies or clinical studies will not be predictive of future results in connection with future studies; and success of any collaboration, partnership, license or similar agreements. These and other important risks and uncertainties discussed in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including under the caption "Risk Factors" in our most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and subsequent filings with the SEC, could cause actual results to differ materially from those indicated by the forward-looking statements made in this press release. While we may elect to update such forward-looking statements at some point in the future, we disclaim any obligation to do so, even if subsequent events cause our views to change, except to the extent required by law. These forward-looking statements should not be relied upon as representing our views as of any date subsequent to the date of this press release. Moreover, except as required by law, neither the company nor any other person assumes responsibility for the accuracy and completeness of the forward-looking statements included in this press release. Any forward-looking statement included in this press release speaks only as of the date on which it was made.

Contacts:
Investor Relations
Chad Messer
+1 203.464.8900
cmesser@cullinantx.com

Media
Rose Weldon
+1 215.801.7644
rweldon@cullinantx.com


Primary Logo

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Cullinan Oncology Inc.CGEMNASDAQ:CGEMNanotech Investing
CGEM
The Conversation (0)
Cullinan Therapeutics to Participate in Fireside Chat at TD Cowen 5th Annual Oncology Innovation Summit

Cullinan Therapeutics to Participate in Fireside Chat at TD Cowen 5th Annual Oncology Innovation Summit

Cullinan Therapeutics, Inc . (Nasdaq: CGEM), a biopharmaceutical company focused on developing modality-agnostic targeted therapies, today announced that Nadim Ahmed, Chief Executive Officer and Jeffrey Jones, MD, MBA, Chief Medical Officer, will participate in a fireside chat at the TD Cowen 5 th Annual Oncology Innovation Summit: Insights for ASCO & EHA, being held virtually on May 28 and 29, 2024.

The fireside chat is scheduled for Wednesday, May 29, 2024 at 11:30am Eastern Time. A webcast will be available under the Events and Presentations section of the Company's investor relations website at https://cullinantherapeutics.com/events-and-presentations/ .

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Cullinan Therapeutics to Present First Data for CLN-619, a Novel Anti-MICA/B Antibody, in Combination with a Checkpoint Inhibitor and Updated Monotherapy Data at ASCO 2024

Cullinan Therapeutics to Present First Data for CLN-619, a Novel Anti-MICA/B Antibody, in Combination with a Checkpoint Inhibitor and Updated Monotherapy Data at ASCO 2024

Preliminary data from CLN-619 in combination with checkpoint inhibitor pembrolizumab show objective responses in patients with tumor types that are typically unresponsive to pembrolizumab, such as non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) with oncogenic mutations

Longer term follow-up for patients treated with CLN-619 monotherapy demonstrates durable clinical benefit across multiple tumor types

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Cullinan Therapeutics Provides Corporate Update and Reports First Quarter 2024 Financial Results

Cullinan Therapeutics Provides Corporate Update and Reports First Quarter 2024 Financial Results

Combination and monotherapy solid tumor dose escalation data for CLN-619 to be presented in a poster session at ASCO 2024 Annual Meeting

CLN-978 development to focus exclusively on autoimmune diseases, starting with systemic lupus erythematosus (SLE) as the first indication

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Cullinan Therapeutics Announces Appointment of Mary Kay Fenton as Chief Financial Officer

Cullinan Therapeutics Announces Appointment of Mary Kay Fenton as Chief Financial Officer

Cullinan Therapeutics, Inc . (Nasdaq: CGEM), a biopharmaceutical company focused on modality-agnostic targeted therapies, today announced the appointment of Mary Kay Fenton as Chief Financial Officer, beginning April 29.

"I am pleased to welcome Mary Kay to Cullinan Therapeutics as Chief Financial Officer. This is a pivotal time for Cullinan as we expand into autoimmune diseases and continue to advance our clinical-stage oncology portfolio," said Nadim Ahmed, Chief Executive Officer, Cullinan Therapeutics. "Mary Kay brings a wealth of expertise to our team with a successful track record marked by pivotal roles leading in a variety of fast-growing, successful companies. Her strategic acumen, leadership, and experience scaling up organizations will further strengthen our company as we embark on our next phase of growth."

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Caribou Biosciences to Host KOL Discussion with Webcast from the 2024 ASCO Annual Meeting and Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences

Caribou Biosciences to Host KOL Discussion with Webcast from the 2024 ASCO Annual Meeting and Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences

Caribou Biosciences, Inc. (Nasdaq: CRBU), a leading clinical-stage CRISPR genome-editing biopharmaceutical company, today announced the company's participation in the following event and investor conferences:

• Caribou's webcast of KOL discussion from 2024 American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) Annual Meeting
June 2, 2024, CB-010 ANTLER Phase 1 clinical trial data in r/r B-NHL to be shared in a press release at 6:00 pm CDT followed by a live webcast of a discussion with KOLs and management at 7:00 pm CDT. The presenters will include:

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Longeveron® to Attend BIO International Convention 2024

Longeveron® to Attend BIO International Convention 2024

Longeveron Inc. (NASDAQ: LGVN), a clinical stage regenerative medicine biotechnology company developing cellular therapies for life-threatening and chronic aging-related conditions, today announced that the Company will participate in the BIO International Convention taking place June 3-6, 2024 at the San Diego Convention Center.

At the conference, members of the Longeveron management team will host meetings with global pharmaceutical company executives to explore potential partnership and strategic opportunities for the Company's Alzheimer's disease program , which has generated positive data in successful Phase 1 and Phase 2 clinical trials.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Sona Nanotech

Sona Nanotech


Keep reading...Show less
Sona Nanotech CEO David Regan.

Sona Nanotech CEO Eyes In-human Studies as Animal Trials Show "Superior" Results

Sona Nanotech (CSE:SONA,OTCQB:SNANF) is ramping up clinical trials for its targeted hyperthermia therapy (THT) for cancer. CEO David Regan said the company is looking forward to taking THT into in-human studies after interim results from its efficacy study on animals showed statistically significantly superior results.

“We went into this study with a simple hypothesis that our THT for cancer would shrink cells and … tumors from the inside out … But we found something more interesting along the way,” he said.

“We've seen in this study it’s not just that the treated tumor shrinks, but that you're getting shrinkage in the untreated tumor. The theory behind that is that we're gently destroying the cancer cells through a process called apoptosis that generates new antigens. And those new antigens, we believe, are triggering a systemic effect. And that's what the second phase and our most recent news that came out are saying. It's changing the adaptive immune system of the animal, effectively serving as a vaccine," Regan continued.

Keep reading...Show less
Veru to Present at the Jefferies Global Healthcare Conference

Veru to Present at the Jefferies Global Healthcare Conference

Veru Inc. (NASDAQ: VERU), a late clinical stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing innovative medicines for preserving muscle for high quality weight loss, oncology, and viral induced acute respiratory distress syndrome, today announced that Mitchell Steiner, M.D., Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer of VERU, will present an update of VERU's Phase 2b clinical program of enobosarm to augment fat loss and to avoid muscle loss when combined with GLP-1 drugs for weight loss at the Jefferies Global Healthcare Conference on Wednesday, June 5, 2024 at 11:00 am 11:25 am ET.

A live webcast will be accessible through the Investors section of the Company's website at www.verupharma.com. Following the event, an archived webcast will be available on the Veru website.

About the Enobosarm Phase 2b clinical trial
The Phase 2b, multicenter, double-blind, placebo-controlled, randomized, dose-finding clinical trial is designed to evaluate the safety and efficacy of enobosarm 3mg, enobosarm 6mg, or placebo as a treatment to preserve muscle and augment fat loss in approximately 90 patients with sarcopenic obesity or overweight elderly (>60 years of age) patients receiving semaglutide (Wegovy®). The primary endpoint is difference in total lean body mass, and the key secondary endpoints are differences in total body fat mass and physical function as measured by stair climb test at 16 weeks. The Phase 2b clinical trial is actively enrolling patients from up to 15 clinical sites in the United States. Topline clinical results from the trial are expected by the end of calendar year 2024.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Aerovate Therapeutics Presents Baseline Data from the Phase 2b Portion of the IMPAHCT Trial at the American Thoracic Society 2024 International Conference

Baseline characteristics reflect a PAH population with significant disease

Topline data from Phase 2b portion of IMPAHCT study to be released in June 2024

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Latest News

Latest Press Releases

MAG Silver Announces Filing of Final Base Shelf Prospectus

Carbon Done Right Developments Inc. Provides Update on Status of AIM Listing and Bi-Weekly MCTO Status Update

Mayfair Gold Announces that Certain Employees May Withdraw Notices of Termination under Change of Control to Continue Employment with the Company

Related News

Silver Investing

MAG Silver Announces Filing of Final Base Shelf Prospectus

Tech Investing

Carbon Done Right Developments Inc. Provides Update on Status of AIM Listing and Bi-Weekly MCTO Status Update

Silver Investing

Top Stories This Week: Silver Catches Spark in China, BHP Backs Out of Anglo Deal

Gold Investing

Mayfair Gold Announces that Certain Employees May Withdraw Notices of Termination under Change of Control to Continue Employment with the Company

Base Metals Investing

Lumina Gold Announces US$10.2 million Wheaton Precious Metals Draw and Amendment to the PMPA

Gold Investing

Yintai obtains third and final PRC Approval

Gold Investing

Gold and Silver Prices End Week Lower as PCE Stays Flat in April

×