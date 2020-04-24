Solarvest Provides COVID 19 Update

Solarvest Bioenergy Inc. (TSXV:SVS) is working hard to ensure staff safety through staggered work schedules, social distancing in the workplace and isolation in our laboratories.









Solarvest Bioenergy Inc. (TSXV:SVS) : The Company is working hard to ensure staff safety through staggered work schedules, social distancing in the workplace and isolation in our laboratories. The company has also taken steps to shore up its financial stability to carry the company over this shutdown while moving developments forward.

Our protein CBD expression program will continue unabated over this period of crisis management. The COVID 19 crisis has delayed the launch of our organic Omega 3 commercial product but we are working with our contractors to reschedule production in the next few months. The demand for health care products will remain just as strong and we may even see this health crisis increase the demand for new and established health care products like omega 3’s.

Because of our secure facilities, the Company was approached by the Federal Government to supply laboratory space for “COVID 19” testing but so far we have not been called upon to activate this program.

Solarvest operates in the health care industry, which going forward will be relied upon for solutions for medical, and ongoing wellness needs.

The expression of therapeutic molecules, vaccines, and nutraceutical products are the foundation/output of Solarvest’s patented technology platform. Amongst its Research and Development projects, the company previously initiated a program with FSD Pharma: NASDAQ: HUGE for the expression of purified cannabinoid proteins – Press Release May 2019. This partnership was created to take advantage of the Solarvest technology, which is capable of producing to the stringent human Active Pharmaceutical Ingredient (API) quality standards. The Company will also release its first Omega-3 DHA nutraceutical product for children in 2020, a significant segment of the Ocean based Omega-3 market, that exceeds $20 billion* globally.

