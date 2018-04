Q BioMed Inc. (OTCQB:QBIO) was recently featured on Proactive Investors where company CEO, Denis Corin talked about the company looking to the US Food and Drug Administration to sign off on “a new manufacturing facility to produce Strontium Chloride Sr89 injection.”



