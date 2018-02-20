Phivida Provides Corporate Update on Q1 2018

Mass production of Phivida’s Nano-CBD™ Hemp Oil infusions is currently underway. Phivida’s inaugural mass scale production is estimated to yield a total wholesale inventory value of $2,500,000 USD. Manufacturing of Phivida’s CBD infused products is destined for California retail channel distribution markets. Management is simultaneously preparing for a brand marketing and product distribution rollout across key US Pacific coastal states. The operations team is also preparing inventory and collateral for export to distribution partners in select markets within; Australia, Germany and Japan through partnerships with Namaste Technologies and Asayake distribution.

Management is now focused on pursuing strategic partnerships with ACMPR LPs (Access to Cannabis for Medical Purposes Regulations Licensed Producers) for expansion into the Canadian cannabis market. Under federal Bill-45, ACMPR LP program is proposed to be extended to include consumer-packaged goods products such as cannabinoid infused functional foods, beverages, supplements and other key categories from Phivida’s suite of Nano-CBD™ Hemp Oil infusions. The opportunity for offering Phivida products to the Canadian medical cannabis market under a prospective ACMPR LP partnership is now the primary mandate to continue global market expansion.

Phivida Holdings Inc.

Phivida (pronounced “fi-VEE-da”) is a premier brand of cannabidiol (“CBD”) infused functional foods, beverages and clinical products – poised for global distribution. Using nanoencapsulation technology, Phivida converts phytocannabinoids into water soluble delivery format, enhancing bioavailability, and timed released within the body. Phivida’s Nano-CBD™ is infused into functional beverages, foods and supplements containing a proprietary blend of phytonutraceuticals studied to target a range of health conditions, from chronic pain to terminal diseases. The World Anti-Doping Association’s recent decision to lift its ban of CBD from hemp oil and the World Health Organization’s recent statement supports the clinical benefits of CBD worldwide. Celebrating; Health and Wellness, In Harmony™, Phivida’s mission is to lead the global alternative health and wellness industry, serving as the benchmark standard of premium cannabinoid infused foods, beverages and clinical supplement products.

