Ovid Therapeutics Reports Q3 Financial Results

Ovid Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OVID) has announced its financial results for Q3 2019 ended September 30.

As quoted in the press release:

“2020 is poised to be a transformational year for Ovid. We expect multiple clinical trial data readouts across our pipeline including topline results from our pivotal Phase 3 NEPTUNE trial in Angelman syndrome,” said Jeremy Levin, DPhil, MB, BChir, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Ovid Therapeutics. “All of our development programs demonstrate strong momentum. This is highlighted most recently by the initial positive results from our ENDYMION study in rare epilepsies, robust enrollment trends in our randomized ELEKTRA study, as well as the commencement of patient enrollment in the pivotal Phase 3 NEPTUNE trial. We completed a public equity offering in October and now have the resources necessary to take us through these anticipated clinical data inflection points. We are excited by the upcoming events in our pipeline and believe they hold great promise for creating value for both patients and shareholders.”

Recent Progress and Upcoming Milestones

OV101 (gaboxadol) for Angelman Syndrome

Commenced patient enrollment in the pivotal Phase 3 NEPTUNE trial.

○ Topline results from the trial are expected in mid-2020.

OV101 (gaboxadol) for Fragile X Syndrome

Results from the Phase 2 ROCKET trial are expected in early 2020.

OV935 (soticlestat) for Rare Developmental and Epileptic Encephalopathies (DEE)