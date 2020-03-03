Naturally Splendid Ships Container of Hemp to Southeast Asia

Naturally Splendid Enterprises Ltd. (FRANKFURT:50N, TSXV:NSP, OTC:NSPDF) announces they have processed a purchase order for a container of hulled hemp seed destined for South Korea.









The shipment of approximately 20 tonnes of hemp seed is being expedited to South Korea.

Naturally Splendid has been receiving increased interest from Southeast Asia looking to Canada for safe efficacious food. Canada’s agricultural practices are recognized as amongst the highest standards in the world. Increased inquiries from this region are due to a number of factors that may include the on-going coronavirus that is disrupting distribution channels in Southeast Asia.

In 2016, Naturally Splendid shipped over $5M CDN of hemp seed to South Korea. This new client represents an opportunity in addition to the relationships that Naturally Splendid forged previously in this region.

Naturally Splendid Advisor Mr. Robert Arthurs, a former BC Ministry of International Trade Senior Manager specializing on business throughout Asia, will be assigned the task of assessing the needs of Southeast Asia. Mr. Arthurs reports, “Traditional distribution channels for food throughout Asia have been disrupted and will likely require augmentation from alternative distribution sources. We believe Naturally Splendid can assist in this regard.”

Company CEO Mr. J. Craig Goodwin states, “We are committed to providing safe nutritious food across a variety of sectors and distribution channels. Naturally Splendid has previous roots exporting containers of bulk hemp food which I oversaw as CEO in 2016. If demand continues to grow in this region for hemp, we have the experience and logistics to ramp up our volumes for exporting in very short order.”

Forward-Looking Statements

Information set forth in this news release contains forward-looking statements that are based on assumptions as of the date of this news release. These statements reflect management’s current estimates, beliefs, intentions and expectations. They are not guarantees of future performance. Naturally Splendid cautions that all forward looking statements are inherently uncertain and that actual performance may be affected by a number of material factors, many of which are beyond Naturally Splendid’s control including, Naturally Splendid’s ability to compete with large food and beverage companies; sales of any potential products developed will be profitable; sales of shelled hemp seed will continue at existing rates or increase; customers will complete on sales contracts; and the risk that any of the potential applications may not receive all required regulatory or legal approval. Accordingly, actual and future events, conditions and results may differ materially from the estimates, beliefs, intentions and expectations expressed or implied in the forward-looking information. Except as required under applicable securities legislation, Naturally Splendid undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise forward-looking information.

NEITHER TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE NOR ITS REGULATION SERVICES PROVIDER (AS THAT TERM IS DEFINED IN THE POLICIES OF THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE) ACCEPTS RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY OF THIS RELEASE.

