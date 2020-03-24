Naturally Splendid Provides Further Facility Preparation Update

Naturally Splendid Enterprises Ltd. (FRANKFURT:50N) (TSXV:NSP) (OTC:NSPDF) is initiating additional deep cleaning procedures at their Safe Quality Food, Level 2 Certified food manufacturing facility for the safety of their employees, the facility and ultimately, the consumer.









Naturally Splendid Enterprises Ltd. (“Naturally Splendid”, “NSE” or “the Company”) (FRANKFURT:50N) (TSXV:NSP) (OTC:NSPDF) announces the following.

The Company’s 100% owned division, Prosnack Natural Foods has provided periodic updates over the past few weeks regarding facility preparations in response to the challenges that are being forced upon the food supply chain.

In this regard, the Company is initiating additional deep cleaning procedures at their Safe Quality Food, Level 2 Certified food manufacturing facility for the safety of their employees, the facility and ultimately, the consumer. The Quality Assurance department is taking this additional step to review and enhance Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) that are required to operate and maintain this facility efficiently and safely. This procedure is expected to take several days as the new SOPs are finalized, communicated to staff and activated.

Naturally Splendid CEO Mr. J. Craig Goodwin reports, “We are preparing the facility to contend with current challenges we are facing in today’s world. We are listening to the daily updates from Prime Minister Trudeau who is informing Canadians these conditions are likely to extend out for a time. Therefore, we are taking additional steps to ensure our facility will be a reliable link in the food supply chain. Additionally, SOPs are being developed equipping the facility to be operational twenty-four hours a day, seven days a week.”

Prosnack has instructed their R&D Team to focus on developing recipes for nutritious, non-perishable products including but not limited to bars and bites. Naturally Splendid Vice President, Mr. Bryan Carson states, “Canada has a vast array of agricultural products that our team is formulating into flavourful, nutritious products. We feel it is important to be proactive in developing products that rely only on Canadian ingredients in an effort to mitigate any ingredient supply chain challenges from international sources. We will have updates soon when these products will be in production.”

