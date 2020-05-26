Micron Waste and Subsidiary Covid Technologies Inc. Applaud Recent Success Of Using Medical Face Masks To Prevent Spread Of Covid Disease

Micron Waste Technologies Inc. (“Micron” or the “Company”) (CSE: MWM, OTC: MICWF, Frankfurt: 7FM2, OTCQB”MICWF”), and its 100% owned subsidiary Covid Technologies Inc., are pleased to report that the worldwide community is achieving high levels of success in using face masks to prevent the spread of the COVID-19 virus.









Micron Waste Technologies Inc. (“Micron” or the “Company”) (CSE: MWM, OTC: MICWF, Frankfurt: 7FM2, OTCQB”MICWF”), and its 100% owned subsidiary Covid Technologies Inc., are pleased to report that the worldwide community is achieving high levels of success in using face masks to prevent the spread of the COVID-19 virus.

About Covid Technologies Inc. (www.covidtechnologies.com)

In this time of crisis Covid Technologies Inc. is preparing to deliver much needed PPE by providing Canadian-made, high-quality vapour barrier technology (masks, protective garments) to protect against biological hazards, pathogens, and superbugs.

Covid Technologies has established manufacturing capacity at its Delta, BC manufacturing facility through the acquisition of mask making equipment, including the purchase from Asia of a FLK120 surgical mask making machine and over 5 tonnes of raw material for mask production. All items have been pre-paid and are en route for delivery to Covid facilities in Delta, BC for early June 2020. Covid paid for the ordered equipment from existing working capital and has approximately $2.5M additional cash and manufacturing assets to deploy towards facial mask making.

Covid Technologies Inc. has secured an interim MEDL Licence (Medical Device Licence) and will begin production in June 2020 of Class 1 Protective 3ply Surgical masks equipment ASTM F2100 or F2101 guidelines. No licence or Health Canada clearance is required to manufacture these.

The Company also plans to manufacture N95 Respirators and is awaiting a licence from NIOSH (National Institute for Occupational Safety and Health (NIOSH)) to be able to begin manufacturing these masks.

Face masks are not a substitute for physical distancing. The Company is not making any express or implied claims that its product has the ability to eliminate, cure or contain the COVID-19 (or SARS-2 Coronavirus) at this time

The public is still advised to maintain at least six feet of distance from other people and stay home. Face masks are to be used when it is not possible to consistently maintain six feet of distance from others or where work or businesses require them.

Micron Waste also announces that it has engaged Proactive Investors to provide investors relations services and written and video interview coverage of news releases and other corporate developments. Proactive Investors is a financial news and events organization with bureaus in North America, the United Kingdom and Australia. Across all business lines, its worldwide client base numbers approximately 800 companies. Micron will compensate Proactive a sum total of $22,500 for a twelve-month period to Proactive.

About Micron Waste Technologies Inc.

Micron is a well-funded industrial/technology company with a manufacturing facility based in Delta, BC. It is developing waste digesters using proprietary technology. Its waste digester business is focused on the cannabis and food industry with its Cannivore, Organivore and Pharmavore waste digesters.

The Company will continue its research and development of its waste digester business alongside its PPE manufacturing business as the Company is of the view that the demand for PPE will increase in the future as Coronavirus spread remains an issue. The Company believes the anticipated demand for PPE will transcend the current need arising from the pandemic and will become a requirement of the “new normal”.

Micron Waste also owns 100% of its subsidiary Covid Technologies, which is focused on manufacturing medical face masks.

Micron is a public company with listings on the CSE: MWM, OTC: MICWF, and in Frankfurt: 7FM2. Please visit www.micronwaste.com for further information.

Kal Malhi

Chairman

The Canadian Stock Exchange does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

FORWARD LOOKING STATEMENTS:

The forward-looking information contained in this press release is made as of the date of this press release and, except as required by applicable law, the Company does not undertake any obligation to update publicly or to revise any of the included forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as may be required by law. By its very nature, such forward-looking information requires the Company to make assumptions that may not materialize or that may not be accurate. This forward-looking information is subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties and other factors, which may cause actual results, levels of activity and achievements to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such information.

Source