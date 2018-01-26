Biotech Investing

Merus Announces First Patient Dosed in a Phase 2 Clinical Trial of MCLA-128 in Two Metastatic Breast Cancer Patient Populations

• January 26, 2018
Merus (Nasdaq:MRUS), a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company developing innovative bispecific antibody therapeutics announced that the first patient has been dosed in a Phase 2, open-label, multi-center international clinical trial to evaluate MCLA-128 in two metastatic breast cancer populations including HER2-positive MBC patients and hormone receptor positive/HER2-low MBC patients.

As quoted in the press release:

“Initiation of the Phase 2 clinical trial in patients with HER2-positive MBC populations and hormone receptor-positive/HER2-low MBC populations represents another key milestone for Merus,” said Ton Logtenberg, PhD., Chief Executive Officer.

